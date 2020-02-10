Advertisement

Kaitlin Knapp

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The world can’t get enough of Eddie Spaghetti – or at least not.

Eddie drove a Kennewick fire truck on Sunday morning and took in the cool breeze while wearing his fire helmet and uniform. He has only six months to a year to live because there is a non-operable tumor behind his eye, which also blinds his right eye.

He became a viral sensation after becoming an honorary member of the Pasco Police K-9 a few weeks ago. Since then he has received national attention. Eddie’s foster mother, Kristi Kesler, said Eddie’s human aunt, the Pasco policewoman Julie Lee, even had someone from Kenya who left her a voicemail and said they were praying for Eddie.

Eddie has a bucket list of fun activities, not just for him but for the community too. One item he wants to check off is a kiss booth. Kesler is still looking for someone to build one for him. Eddie needs someone who sits a little lower due to its size.

The bigger picture for Kesler is to raise awareness of his breed and show how resources are available instead of dropping a dog, as Eddie did.

“Really more about rescue – not just Mikey’s opportunity, which does a great job in our region, but for people in general,” said Kesler. “No matter where you are, whether you are in Virginia or North Dakota, there is a rescue to help you with your animal.”

Eddie somehow created a Facebook and Twitter account even though he doesn’t have opposite thumbs. We believe Kesler helped him. You can follow his journey through these pages or visit Mikey’s chance page. If you’d like to help Eddie check off other items on the bucket list, contact Mikey’s Chance.

