Advertisement

Which free agents meet the great need of Tennessee Titans at EDGE?

It does not require an expert to see that the Tennessee Titans need help to reach the quarterback.

After the 13th place in the total number of bags during the regular season, they succeeded by having fewer bags than the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills during the late season. That wouldn’t be so bad, except that the Titans played three games, while the Bills and Seahawks played only one.

Advertisement

They struggled to put pressure on someone without bringing a 5th or 6th defender. This was especially evident in the AFC Championship game when the Titans only added two pockets against an offensive line that was ranked 16th by PFF at the end of the regular season.

Although the Tennessee defense line needs help quickly, it may not be as hard to find as it seems. There are plenty of talented edge-rushers coming out of the market this season and if the Titans were able to get a premiere pass-rusher, along with some clever moves in the draft, the Titans could end up as one of the best defenses of 2020.

Some of these linemen / edge rushers played an important role in some of the defenses that were in the top five of pockets and defensive points. You can split these linemen into three layers: players who want a Homerun, players who have to pursue the Titans, and boys that they have to go after as a backup plan. Each of these players would be a great addition to a Titans defense that desperately needs it.

Advertisement