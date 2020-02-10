Advertisement

Today’s report from Motherboard highlights several email apps that sell anonymized or pseudonymized data collected from users’ inboxes, including Edison Mail, Cleanfox, and Slice. Many users are not aware of this practice.

An excerpt from the report:

Edison’s popular email app, which is among the top 100 productivity apps on the Apple App Store, searches users’ email inboxes and sells products based on this information to customers in those areas Finance, travel and e-commerce. According to a JP Morgan document obtained from Motherboard, the content of the inboxes of Edison users is of particular interest to companies that can buy the data to make better investment decisions. The data received from Motherboard shows, like some of the emails Using Slice as an example: A table with data from Rakutens Slice, an app that searches a user’s inbox to better track packages or get their money back when a product’s price goes down, contains the item that An app user bought a specific brand, what they paid for, and a unique identification code for each buyer. The report serves as a good reminder to review the privacy policies of the apps you use. Edison Mail makes data collection transparent in its privacy policy, for example by noting that “non-personal information such as seller, product and price extracted from information we collect” is used to help Edison Trends business partners trade to aggregate and understand trends. ”

Edison’s privacy policy and support website also indicate that users can opt out of sharing their anonymized information with Edison Trends partners by navigating to Account> Settings> Manage Privacy in the app.

Most importantly, users in Edison Mail have to accept or reject the collection of Edison Trends data during the initial setup of the app.

Edison emphasizes his transparency in his response to the report:

To keep our Edison Mail app free and protect your privacy by rejecting an ad-based business model, our company Edison Software measures e-commerce using technology that automatically detects commercial emails and extracts anonymous purchase information from them. Our technology is designed to ignore personal and business emails, which doesn’t help us measure market trends.

At Edison, privacy is paramount in everything we do as a company. This also means that our users are made aware of how we use their data in our products. You have complete control over how your information is used, and we allow you to disable data exchange in our research product without affecting your app experience. We strive to make our business practices in our press communications, the Edison Mail website, the Edison Trends website, the data protection regulations, blog posts, on our app store pages, in social media and of course in our app itself as transparent as possible. We do not participate in our users’ ad targeting and do not allow others to target our users.

For more information, see Edison’s long blog post on last year’s business model.

