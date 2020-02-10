Advertisement

Layered security, video surveillance around the clock in counting centers, say police and election officials.

New Delhi: Though multi-layer security measures and 24-hour video surveillance were used in counting centers to guard the electronic voting machines, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday cited videos to support her claim that efforts have been made to manipulate the machines The Assembly. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted a few videos saying they were voting machines that were illegally taken away.

A senior respondent rejected these claims and said that EVM manipulation was impossible. Once the elections are over, the EVMs are sealed and kept in a tight security area. They are only opened on the day of the count.

A senior police officer from Delhi said that around 10,000 police personnel, including 50 paramilitary platoons, are deployed in a three-tier security apparatus to deal with any unpleasant incident.

The election official further claimed that the transport and storage of the EVMs was well secured and rejected the political parties’ doubts about the movement and alleged manipulation of the machines. A video clip that allegedly shows the “unauthorized” transport of EVMs had gone viral.

“The entire process of querying and then storing EVMs in security rooms is child’s play. The EVMs will be transported back to the reception centers by a contingent of central paramilitary forces and the state police under appropriate supervision, ”said the election official.

The entire set of control units (CU), ballot boxes (BU) and voter-verified paper test reports (VVPAT) from a given polling station should be kept in the same secure room. The room is locked twice in the presence of the candidate or their representative and the observer. Even 24/7 video surveillance takes place in the security room.

The unused VVPATs and unused EVMs are kept in a separate security room. Even video and digital photography with date and time recording takes place during the transport and storage of EVMs.

Police said there are 21 centers except in three districts, including the central district. The district police and paramilitaries are on guard. The special police department, which is a secret service, gives the ground officials timely information.

Every corner and corner of the EVM security room is monitored around the clock and guarded by Central Armed Police Forces personnel. In addition, the representatives of the political parties are provided with a display of this CCTV feed at a location intended for them, adds the police.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) previously urged the electoral commission to take precautions outside the strong room so that party officials can ensure that EVMs holding the votes of the Delhi parliamentary elections are not manipulated.

