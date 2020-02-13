Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said Wednesday that he was “not jealous” of President Trump’s proposal for a Middle East peace plan, although his own efforts were unsuccessful.

This happened after Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, spoke out against the plans of Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to present an alternative peace plan and described their actions as “almost pathetic”.

“It comes from jealousy that they couldn’t do it themselves,” Kushner said at a United Nations Security Council meeting about the Trump proposal, which the Palestinians flatly rejected.

Olmert, whose own proposal failed to reconcile Israelis and Palestinians in 2008, said he would “be President Trump’s most enthusiastic supporter if he succeeds.”

“I think that was a slip of the tongue … I don’t take it seriously.” Olmert said in an interview with Reena Ninan from CBSN. “I am not jealous. I will be President Trump’s most enthusiastic supporter if he manages to make peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Olmert’s 2008 proposal would have given most of the West Bank to the Palestinians, offered land swaps and made Jerusalem a common capital. It’s a solution he still stands for, even after the Trump administration announced that it would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Why not share the part that is only inhabited by Arabs … and increase the chances of peace,” said Olmert. The former prime minister, who was also mayor of Jerusalem, was convicted of a bribery scandal in 2014. He no longer holds a government position, but says he still talks to Abbas “from time to time”.

The Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan provides for a much smaller Palestinian state with a capital on the eastern edge of Jerusalem, which Olmert sees as a “basis for further negotiation efforts”.

“One thing is a two-state solution that is fundamental to everything in the future. And the other thing is that East Jerusalem will be the capital of the Palestinian state. So these two things are positive.”

Olmert said he saw Abbas as “the only potential partner for negotiations between us and the Palestinians”.

“I was unable to achieve the agreement I sponsored 12 years ago, although I thought this was a far-reaching proposal. However, if there is a chance to build on the principles set out by President Trump, the effort must be made . “

Olmert also said that he “absolutely” believes that the Iranian nuclear deal signed by President Obama but abandoned by President Trump was good business. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was decidedly against it.

“A lot of injustice was done to President Obama in Israel. I admired him. I respected him. I have always regretted the injustice with which some Israelis treated him,” said Olmert.