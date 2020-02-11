Advertisement

New Delhi: Very early trends in the election results of the Delhi Assembly led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 35 seats, followed by the BJP with 12 and the congress with none.

The counting of votes in the Delhi general election began on Tuesday morning under strict security measures in various centers that were set up to conduct the exercise.

Exit polls predicted victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi party, but BJP leaders claimed the polls would fall flat.

The count started at 8 a.m. and will take place in several rounds, said election manager (CEO) Ranbir Singh.

Postal ballot papers are first counted until around 8:30 a.m. and then the votes cast via electronic voting machines.

The counting centers are spread over 21 locations and extend over 70 constituencies. Each center has several counting halls, corresponding to the number of constituencies that fall within this district.

Each EVM consists of a ballot box (BU), a control unit (CU) and a paper test path (VVPAT) that can be checked by the voter.

After the votes have been counted by CUs from each constituency, five VVPATs are selected and counted at random.

The election, which was largely seen as a struggle between the AAP and the BJP, took place on Saturday and sealed the fate of 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women. The final turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than in 2015.

