Vijender Gupta, Chairman of the Supreme Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition leader in the outgoing Delhi Assembly and one of the three party leaders who won the elections five years ago, was over 1,700 votes behind in the Rohini Assembly segment , according to early trends on Tuesday.

Jagdish Pradhan, another current legislator of the BJP, led with over 19,000 votes from the Mustafabad assembly segment, trends showed at 11:00 a.m. In total, the BJP led 15 of the 70 seats in Delhi at 11.30 a.m.

Of the three gathering segments won by the BJP in 2015, the party lay in Rohini and Vishwas Nagar while leading Mustafabad. The BJP candidate from Vishwas Nagar, OP Sharma, was 445 behind.

In Rohini it is a prestige battle for the BJP, as the seat is considered to be its stronghold. AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala, who is taking part in parliamentary elections for the first time, is fighting hard against Gupta. On the other hand, the split in Muslim voices according to early trends seems to have favored the BJP in Mustafabad.

In the polls, the BJP decided to employ some strong local candidates such as triple MLA SK Vats and quadruple MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, led by Shakur Basti and Karawal Nagar, respectively. There was a neck-and-neck competition in Shakur Basti, which is currently represented by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain. Vats led with 51 votes. Bisht led with 6,253 votes.

In the Krishna Nagar Assembly, which was previously represented by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP candidate Anil Goyal led with 3,595 votes. The BJP lost the constituency for the first time in 2015. At that time, the BJP’s chief candidate, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, competed against Krishna Nagar, but lost to the AAP SK Bagga with more than 2,000 votes.

