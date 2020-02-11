Advertisement

The counting of votes for the Delhi general election began on Tuesday morning. Early trends show that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is at the top with 42 seats, while the BJP is at the front with 13 seats.

The exit surveys (at least five of them) predicted a comfortable victory for AAP in Delhi. Its leaders, including Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, are also confident that they will be given the third mandate to rule Delhi.

Before the count, Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said: “We are confident we can win today because we have worked for people in the past 5 years.”

The elections to 70 assembly seats in Delhi took place on Saturday after an aggressive campaign by the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which are trying to get back to power in Delhi after a 22-year hiatus.

BJP leaders have claimed that the exit poll’s prognoses about the party’s failure will remain unchanged as the polls failed to take into account the voices polled late in the evening.

The BJP had launched one of the most aggressive campaigns in the Delhi Assembly polls, with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah leading the charge against its nationalism and sharp opposition to the Shaheen Bagh protests. The issue often dominated the political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders targeting the AAP and Congress, accusing them of being “misleading people” who are organizing anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

However, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal tried to keep power on the development plank.

The counting of votes will take a long time. The postal enumeration was started first, after which the EVM enumeration begins. “The EVMs are absolutely safe. There is a fixed protocol for their movement from sealing to counting, and candidates and parties are involved at every stage to make everything transparent, ”said Satnam Singh, Special Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Delhi.

According to the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC), there are 14 counting tables for each constituency in each counting round. “How long it will take for the results to come from a constituency depends on the number of polling stations that are there. However, we expect the results to be available by afternoon, ”said Singh.

The parliamentary elections in Delhi ended on February 8 with a turnout of 62.59 percent.

