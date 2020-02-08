Advertisement

Delhi went to the election on Saturday after high octane campaigns by AAP, BJP and Congress under strict security requirements. The poll in the state capital started at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

A total of 672 candidates fight for the exciting battle for the state capital. 79 of them (12%) are women, compared to 66 in the previous general election. In addition, 11 bearers of hope are between 71 and 80 years old. Over 14.7 million voters are entitled to vote.

Women represent 45% of the total electorate in Delhi with 6.6 million. More than 200,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 19 exercise their voting rights in addition to 690 voters aged 100 and over.

8:20 AM IS

BJP boss Parvesh Verma casts his vote

08.17 a.m.

Shaheen Bagh has a large number of voters

A line of voters at a polling station at Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP’s Amanatullah is the party’s seated MLA and 2020 candidate. He will face Parvez Hashmi from Congress and Brahm Singh Bidhuri from BJP.

08:13 IS

Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar casts his vote

Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has voted in the polling station of the NDMC School of Science and Humanities in Tuglak Cresent. He says: “It is the basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute something. “

8:08 AM IS

‘Encourage people to vote in record numbers’: PM Modi

“I urge the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers,” tweeted PM Modi.

08.07 am

BJP’s Ram Madhav arrives at the polling station

Bharatiya Janata party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in the Jhandewalan region in the constituency of the Karol Bagh assembly. From here, AAP has set up its seated MLA Vishesh Ravi. Yogendra Chandolia & Congress Gaurav Dhanak from BJP compete from here.

8 a.m. IS

Voting begins in the Delhi general election

Voting has started in all 13,751 polling stations in the state capital.

7:59 IS

Kejriwal’s appeal to women before polls

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets before the vote.

वोट वोटाड ज़रूर ज़रूराइये

सभी सभीामहिल से ख़ास अपील – जैसे जैसे घर ज़िम्मेदामेद उठाउठ ती, वैसे वैसे्मुल और दिल्दिल की ज़िम्ज़िमामेद भी आपके आपके कंधों आप सभीामहिल वोट वोटाड ज़रूर ज़रूराज यें और घर के पुरुषों को भी लेाज करें किसे पुरुषों पुरुषों पुरुषों पुरुषों

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

7:54 IS

“Delhi will vote for better education”: Manish Sisodia

Deputy chairman and candidate of the Aam Aadmi party in Delhi from the Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia in phase II of Mayur Vihar says: “The people of Delhi today will vote for a better education and future of their children.” The BJP employed Ravi Negi from the constituency.

7:45 AM

The voters reach the polling stations

Voters reach a polling station in the Jhandewalan region in the constituency of the Karol Bagh Assembly.

Delhi: Voters reach a polling station in the Jhandewalan region in the Karol Bagh constituency. From here, AAP has set up its seated MLA Vishesh Ravi. Yogendra Chandolia & Congress’ Gaurav Dhanak from BJP start from here. Voting begins at 8 a.m. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/Np04OiU8BE

– ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

7:32 IS

BJP candidate offers prayers in Gurdwara

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from the constituency of the Hari Nagar Assembly, speaks prayers to Fateh Nagar Gurudwara.

Delhi: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from the constituency of the Hari Nagar Assembly, offers prayers in Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for # DelhiElections2020 begins at 8:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/dQq6wNZBPn

– ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

7:21 IS

Delhi is voting today with many first ones

The electoral commission is using QR code-compatible voting results and the webcasting of critical polling stations to keep up to date with the latest technology and has prepared the elections for the Delhi assembly on Saturday, which are held under strict security measures.

7:16 IS

Shaheen Bagh was rated as “critical” by the Delhi CEO

The parliamentary elections in Delhi take place amid the ongoing anti-CAA protests across the capital. One of the focal points of the protest, Shaheen Bagh, was rated as “critical” by Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO).

7:05 IS

190 CAPF companies have worked to ensure that surveys run smoothly

Up to 190 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies are working today to ensure that the elections run smoothly.

06:50 IS

Around 600 people have asked to be picked up

According to an election officer, around 600 people over the age of 80 and the disabled have applied for a pick-and-drop facility. With e-rickshaws and cars, voters are picked up and brought home.

6:39 IS

AAP, BJP, Congress in the fight

While AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal wants to come back to power for the third year in a row, BJP hopes to convert its impressive Lok Sabha performance into a similar Delhi poll win. Congress will fight the election to try to regain its lost political glory in the state.

6:27 IS

The 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal is the oldest voter from Delhi

Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter from Delhi, will cast her vote. “I have always cast my vote since I received my voter ID. I feel happy when I vote. It gives me strength. I want every citizen to vote,” she said. She is 110 years old.

Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter from Delhi

(

ANI Twitter

)

6:15 IS

Vehicles are checked before voting

Vehicles controlled by the police at the Ghazipur checkpoint. Delhi will be queried at 8 a.m. today.

Vehicles are checked before voting

(

ANI Twitter

)

6:05 a.m.

Subway service in Delhi starts early

The subway service started at 4:00 a.m. today so that polling staff and others can reach their destinations in time.

#WATCH Delhi: The subway service started at 4:00 am this morning so that polling staff and others can reach their destinations in time. The trains run at a frequency of 30 minutes to 6:00 a.m. Then normal service is resumed. # DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/0OvKrXAetp

– ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

6:00 a.m.

Security tightened in all sensitive areas: CEO Ranbir Singh

“Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth vote on Saturday. It will be a technically motivated choice that will improve the voting experience for people. The exercise will be carried out throughout Delhi via a Lakh election officer. Security in all critical or sensitive areas, including Shaheen Bagh, has been tightened, ”said Delhi election officer Ranbir Singh.

05:55 IS

13,751 voting booths were set up

A total of 13,751 polling stations were set up at 2,689 locations in the state capital.

05:50 IS

National capital to choose from 672 contestants in battle

After a high octane campaign by AAP, BJP and Congress, the state capital will vote and choose from 672 candidates.

05:45 IS

The vote in Delhi will start at 8 am

Voting for the 70 constituencies of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. The votes will be counted on February 11th.

