Everyone is celebrating Oscars evening this weekend. It is a nice evening to taste your favorite delicacies and perhaps even let everyone guess which movie or stars will enter the Academy Award history that evening.

“Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten | Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage

A famous chef who likes a good Oscars party is “Barefoot Contessa”, Ina Garten.

This is what she makes for Sunday’s awards night!

Garten’s Hollywood connections

The fans of the 72-year-old Food Network star are not just ordinary people like us. She has quite a few Hollywood admirers. Among them are Tina Fey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Taylor Swift, who lovingly told Garten that The Huffington Post in 2018 ‘is very smart and very interesting and she loves her friends. To say the least, she is wise enough. “

Another famous friend is Jennifer Garner, who honored Garten in a column for Bon Appetit.

“What is my favorite Ina Garten recipe? This is an unfair question, maybe I should stop here, “wrote Garner. “How could I choose a favorite? Do you want to ask me my favorite from every book? My favorite chicken, my favorite shrimp, my favorite muffin? Torture.”

Garner finally revealed that her favorite Garten dish is the bourguignon of the cook.

Garten chocolate cake cake

The dessert that the Hamptons, New York resident will serve its guests Sunday evening is glorious chocolate.

She published about it on Instagram and said, “For the Academy Awards this year, I get dressed and serve a little glamorously to see the stars walk the red carpet.”

“I make Raspberry Royales – Champagne with just a dash of raspberry liqueur – and I serve it with my decadent chocolate cake.”

“They are great together and (if you use a baking spray without flour) the cake is completely gluten-free! I hope your favorite film wins!”

How to make her cake and champagne cocktail

To make this glorious cake, you need butter, bittersweet chocolate, unsweetened cocoa powder, crème de cassis liqueur, good vanilla extract, extra large eggs, sugar and kosher salt. You also need heavy cream and strawberries.

It is so good, Giada De Laurenti confessed to InStyle in 2016 that it is her favorite birthday cake.

“I have the same chocolate cake every year,” she said. “Ina uses a cherry liqueur in the frosting that is just phenomenal and actually seeps into the cake.”

To make the Raspberry Royales Champagne a la Garten, you must coat the edges of your champagne glasses by pouring a small amount of raspberry (an alcoholic beverage fermented with raspberries) into a flat dish or saucer.

Pour 1/4 cup vanilla sugar into another dish and then dip the edge of each champagne glass into the raspberry and then into the sugar. Make sure to put them all aside to dry.

Once each glass rim has dried, add two tablespoons of raspberry to each glass. Add a few raspberries and fill each glass with champagne. Enjoy the delicious and refreshing champagne!

This is clearly a menu that deserves its own Academy Award category!

