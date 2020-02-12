Advertisement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the second game in a row, Syracuse had to face great difficulties. Unlike on Saturday, however, it was the opponent who played the games on the track.

NC State ended the game with a 17: 6 run to outshine Orange 79: 74.

Elijah Hughes ended the game 2:33 in the first half and did not return. It is believed that Elijah experienced muscle strain during the warm-up and was unable to play.

After Hughes was incapacitated, Joe Girard III stepped in. Glens Falls’ Freshman Guard posted a seasonal high of 30 points.

His classmate Quincy Guerrier also achieved a season high with 16 points. Guerrier did a good job and brought in 10 rebounds.

SU actually won the fight at five. Syracuse is now 10-2 this season when he unbalances his opponent.

Buddy Boeheim came in with 10 points when Syracuse dropped 7-6 in the conference game.

Devon Daniels led the wolf pack with 23 points.

NC State made 11 “3” as a team, while Syracuse was only 3v18 behind the three-point line.

Next up is a trip to Florida for the Orange on Saturday. The Seminoles are number 8 in the national surveys.

