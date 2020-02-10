Advertisement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) compared Vice President Mike Pence to a dog during a Sunday campaign event when a participant asked who her “Mike Pence” would be in a Warren administration.

“Whisper in Bailey’s (Warren) ear:” Who will be my Mike Pence? Who will look at me with revered eyes? ‘”Asked the participant at an election campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

“I already have a dog,” Warren replied, sparking applause.

“You have to watch these lively women,” she quipped:

A viewer asks Warren if she has ever wondered, “Who will be my Mike Pence? Who will look at me with eyes in love? “@ Ewarren:” I already have a dog. “Pic.twitter.com/svyS5dkCRw

– Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 10, 2020

Although Warren did not name a specific candidate, she told the audience that she wanted someone to “be in a fight with her.”

“I want a partner,” she added.

During a December appearance on MSNBC’s The Last Word, the president’s hope emerged that her former competitor, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), would be on her vice president’s shortlist.

“Oh yes. I mean, look, Kamala Harris would be on the shortlist of all Democrats. She’s smart. She’s confident. She has that great voice,” said Warren:

Warren came under fire in October for refusing to say whether she would prevent her vice president from participating in high dollar fundraisers.

“You know, I find it a little premature to talk about the Vice President. We’re still in elementary school here and I’m working hard on it,” she told the reporter, avoiding the question but reiterating her wish to have an errand boy who “comes out there and fights for the same values”:

