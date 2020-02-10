Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren jumped to the front of the busy 2020 field last summer, thanks to her seemingly bottomless source of plans to solve everything in principle and her ability to package her unabashedly progressive agenda in more uniform language than Bernie Sanders. But her momentum diminished when Sanders shot up, and she was missing in the post-Iowa headlines that were dominated by Sanders and Pete Buttigiegand Joe Biden.

Third place in Iowa was not the end for Warren and did not raise the same kind of existential questions about her candidacy as Biden’s shameful fourth place for his. But it significantly increased her bet in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, and put pressure on the senator in Massachusetts to regain the magic. “I think it’s going to be difficult if she doesn’t do it right,” Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College, host of Friday’s Democratic debate, told the Associated Press.

Awaiting that debate, Warren had to make a compelling reason for her candidacy: Sanders and Buttigieg, fresh from their photo finish in Iowa, seemed to fight it first in New Hampshire and left her, Biden, and Amy Klobuchar Passing games. But while Biden taunts voters with weird John Wayne insults and Klobuchar enjoyed her own boomlet, which in a recent poll went to third place, Warren struggles to make an impression in the run-up to New Hampshire, hovering under the radar during Friday’s debate, and largely holding on to the campaign drag script she has been using for more than a year now. Warren did have good news to report: she “blew right past” a $ 2 million fundraising goal she set last week, her campaign announced Sunday. And she got attention for a decent singer in which she compared vice-president Mike Pence to a lap dog.

But it requires more than that to give her campaign the financial security it needs to go deep into the race, and to break out of where it is stuck. Yet the race remains unpredictable. Since Iowa, the moderate lane has turned into an accumulation, where Biden and Buttigieg meet each other Tom Steyer join the fracas and hope for a strong finish in South Carolina. In the meantime, the possibility of a Sanders nomination has scared the established order of the party. While all this could serve the interests of Michael Bloomberg, who sits on top of the fight on his big pile of money until Super Tuesday, and Klobuchar, who has risen not only in polls but also in fundraising and crowds, it could also give Warren a window to make a new move.

She doesn’t have to do that this week in New Hampshire, but if not in her own back yard in New England, where then? She probably only gets such a chance as Super Tuesday. A strong finish in New Hampshire is unlikely to regain her front runner status, just as a poor finish is unlikely to send her home – but it is perhaps the biggest test of her campaign so far. “It looks like it’s going to be a long battle for nomination,” Warren told reporters during the weekend. “I’m in it for the long term.”

