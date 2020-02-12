As you may have heard, the Attorney General has been in the last 24 hours William Barr has made it clear that he is moving forward Donald TrumpThe dirty work right out in the open, making it no longer necessary to even give the appearance of an independent Justice Department. So far, this new MO has concerned the removal of an American lawyer from her position because she could not take revenge on Trump’s enemy Andrew McCabe the DOJ intervenes to change the sentencing recommendation for former national security adviser Mike Flynn from six months in prison to no time, and changing the conviction recommendation of old Trump friend Roger Stone from more than nine years to something much tastier for the convicted criminal. Barr’s involvement has struck many as downright shocking and frightening, and although the President apparently believes that the recent Attorney General’s movements have written well-deserved promotion about them, Elizabeth Warren has something else in mind.

Writing on Twitter, the presidential candidate renewed her earlier calls for Barr to have his lackey handed over to him. “Donald Trump is destroying the rule of law in this country,” she said. “His AG has overturned prosecutors to reduce the punishment for his friend Roger Stone after Stone has committed crimes to protect him. Every Republican who voted to acquit Trump for his corrupt actions made this possible and owns it. Donald Trump can continue his corrupt atrocities and vendettas because elected Republicans do nothing. They lack the courage and backbone of four career officers who resigned instead of facilitating the corrupt Attorney General’s plan. But we are not powerless. The congress must act immediately to contain our lawless attorney general. Barr must resign or be removed. And Congress must use purchasing power to condemn the authority of the AG to interfere with anything that affects Trump, his friends or his elections. “

Referring to her plan to go beyond Team Trump, instead of letting go of engagement, Warren noted that she is “the only candidate to propose an independent DOJ task force to investigate crimes by Investigate Trump officials. Every Democratic candidate must commit to it – so that Trump officials know they will be approached by career officers once he has resigned. “

This is not the first time that Bill “The President can instruct executives to lie to prosecutors and it is fine” Barr has had to resign since his confirmation of Valentine’s Day. In May, Warren and other Democrats demanded that he pack his desk and GTFO over his handling of the Mueller report, where the Attorney General tried to suggest to the American public that the Special Counsel had completely acquitted the President, which of course was not That’s the case at all. Since December last year, Barr still tried his utmost to undermine the report by creating an alternative story that his own agency said did not exist and that Trump’s “civil liberties” had been violated as a result of the investigation.

Senate ahead with bill to make the presidency child-safe

Not in terms of rampant abuse and massive corruption, but at least when it comes to bombing other countries without first getting permission:

Eight Republicans joined the Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday to vote in favor of a resolution intended to restrict President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran without congressional approval. The resolution introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine US troops would be excluded from hostilities against Iran or any part of the government or army unless Congress declared war or specifically allowed the use of military force. The measure is expected to receive a final vote on Thursday. Kaine introduced his measure early January shortly after an American strike in which Iranian General Qassem Soleimani died at Baghdad airport. Soleimani supervised Iranian proxy forces operating in the region. His death was welcomed by both parties in Congress, but some Democrats were worried about the legal justification for the strike.

