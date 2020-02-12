Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren reacts during a town hall event at Weeks Middle School on January 19, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Spencer Platt / Getty)

Elizabeth Warren completely wiped out Republican Vice President Mike Pence at a campaign event in New Hampshire, and frankly, we love to see it.

Warren made the comment when a member of the audience asked her on Sunday who she would like to be her vice president if she took over.

The audience asked Warren, “Whisper in Bailey’s ear:” Who will be my Mike Pence? Who will look at me with adoring eyes? ‘ “

Bailey is Warren’s dog.

Without missing a beat, Warren simply replied, “I already have a dog.”

Elizabeth Warren would want a vice president to be “in combat” with her.

The statement was received with enthusiastic applause and applause from the audience. When the noise subsided, she added, “You have to watch these lively women!”

She went on to give the audience a serious answer, reports The Hill.

“I want people who are there because they believe in public service. I want people who will be good partners in this fight. I want people who are ready to take up the existing tools and use them on behalf of the public, ”she said.

I already have a dog.

She said that her ideal vice president would be someone “who will be in battle with her”.

Warren is increasingly unlikely to win the Democratic President nomination.

But the decisive way out of the event was her stinging defeat by Pence, which is particularly unpopular in the LGBT + community. He was accused by activists of having supported conversion therapy and legal discrimination against gay people.

While Elizabeth Warren’s scorching burns and open support for the LGBT + community have won her many supporters in the queer community, Warren’s chances of receiving the Democratic President nomination are increasingly unlikely.

In the New Hampshire area code, she finished fourth with only 9.2 percent of the vote, falling far behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. She also came in behind Amy Klobuchar with 19.8 percent.

In the meantime, she took third place in the Iowa Caucus with around 18 percent of the votes.