Advertisement

February 9, 2020 5:17 p.m.

Alyssa Charlston

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 at 5:17 pm

Advertisement

Updated: February 9, 2020, 5:23 p.m.

CJ Elleby was celebrated on the bench by his teammates after 34 points

PULLMAN, Washington. – When a basketball season has as many ups and downs as Washington and Washington, rivalry wins can mean anything.

For the first time in four attempts, the Cougars won the Huskies in the 79:67 final, thanks to a 34-point night from Sophomore CJ Elleby.

The huskies were led by Nahziah Carter, who scored 18 points.

The US state of Washington competed at home against the Apple Cup after a heavy shooting night against Arizona. But they’ve had weekends defeating Oregon and Oregon State No. 8 when Klay Thompson’s jersey was in high spirits that same weekend.

The Washington Huskies came into the Pac-12 game with a 10-3 record, hoping to meet expectations with Mike Hopkin’s best recruitment class in Seattle in his short term. But the Dawgs traveled to Pullman with a 2-8 record after losing seven of their last eight games.

The Cougs took a 21: 11 lead after a threesome from CJ Elleby and a jumper from Jervae Robison.

A six-minute drought after this hot start gave Washington a short lead, but the WSU led 38:33 at halftime.

George Raveling, the legendary head coach of the Cougars, was honored at halftime when his name was raised in the rafters at the Beasley Colisseum.

The Dawgs came out of the half as a better shooting team and took the lead with 44:43 after making a debut from Isaiah Stewart. He finished the race with 11 points.

Cue a CJ Elleby 7-0 run on your own. He hit his fifth three in the game, two free throws and a layin after a theft to get the Cougs back to the top in about 12 minutes.

After a steal, Noah Williams extended the lead to 60-50 and dived in at the other end. He finished with 10 points.

The huskies still had a few runs left. Jaden McDaniels converted a four-point game three minutes before the end to narrow the Washington leadership down to 4 by 69:64.

A few possessions later, CJ Elleby scored his 32nd point to extend the Cougs’ lead to five points, and the state of Washington was able to close it as Washington burned all of its time-out.

With the 79:67 victory, the US state of Washington has suffered a series of four defeats that UCLA will receive on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in Los Angeles.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement