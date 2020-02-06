Advertisement

Elliott Management, a fund manager known for its shareholder activity, has acquired more than $ 2.5 billion in SoftBank (SFTBY) As part of a wider pressure on changes in the Japanese conglomerate.

According to the WSJ, Elliott Management met with several senior SoftBank representatives, including founder and CEO Masayoshi Son. The fund manager advocates changes in SoftBank’s corporate governance that he believes will add value to the conglomerate. Elliott Management’s $ 2.5 billion investment represents approximately 3% of SoftBank’s market value.

The proposed changes include greater transparency and better management of investment decisions in SoftBank’s Vision Fund. The $ 100 billion mega fund was scrutinized last year for its role in WeWork’s IPO implosion. SoftBank had invested billions in WeWork among other capital-intensive but unprofitable companies.

At a press conference in November, Son admitted that his “investment judgment” wasn’t enough to pour billions into the troubled real estate startup, which is now worth a fraction of its highest private market valuation of $ 47 billion.

Elliott management also urged SoftBank to buy back $ 10-20 billion in shares to bridge a gap between Softbank’s market value and the value of its stake in portfolio companies, the WSJ reported.

