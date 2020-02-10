Advertisement

Elon Musk has taken another swipe on Facebook.

In response to a Twitter message from actor Sacha Baron Cohen calling on Facebook to arrange the content, Tesla’s founder tweeted this weekend: “#DeleteFacebook It’s lame.”

Baron Cohen asked in his post why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was allowed to “check the information that was seen by 2.5 billion people”, while regulators would not allow one person to have the same power over water or electricity.

“Facebook must be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!” said the actor and comedian.

Baron Cohen is a vocal critic of social media platforms, including Twitter and Google video platform YouTube, who describe them as “the greatest propaganda machine in history.” He has focused a lot of his anger on Facebook, which he says benefits from propaganda by not controlling political advertising.

Facebook has defended its policy on political advertisements and says that hate speech is forbidden from its platform, just like everyone who advocates violence. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the tweets of Baron Cohen and Musk.

Although Musk did not elaborate on why he thinks Facebook is ‘crippled’, this is not the first time he has publicly criticized the social media platform or Zuckerberg.

In 2018, he removed the official Facebook pages of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, after it turned out that Cambridge Analytica political consulting firm had collected the personal information of no less than 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

“What is Facebook?” Musk tweeted at the time.

Musk maintains a personal account on Instagram, just like Tesla and SpaceX, even though the platform is owned by Facebook. Musk has previously said that Instagram is ‘probably ok’, as long as it remains ‘reasonably independent’ from the parent company.

Musk has also used Twitter to question Zuckerberg’s grasp of artificial intelligence, a subject on which they have different views. “I spoke to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited,” Musk tweeted after a Facebook Live broadcast in which Zuckerberg said he was “very optimistic” about AI and tired of the frightened torture of “no-sayers” .

Zuckerberg believes the technology will make cars safer and can better diagnose diseases. Musk has described it as the “greatest existential threat” to humanity.

The criticism on Facebook by Baron Cohen and Musk follows the announcement by author Stephen King earlier this month that he has stopped Facebook because of false information and insufficient protection of privacy.

