According to government work, the northern lane of the Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa must be closed for emergency agricultural work from Monday at 7 a.m.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said that all work is scheduled seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Work is carried out for approximately two weeks at the four locations in Kaaawa.

Travel in both directions is possible via a counter current, with vehicles alternating on the remaining open lane.

The four locations where people work in Kaaawa include:

>> Fronting Kanenelu Beach

>> Near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kaaawa Valley Road

>> Fronting Kaaawa Elementary School

>> Near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Polinalina Road

The work is part of emergency repairs planned for a 2,300-foot section of Kamehameha Highway between Pokiwai Place and Hauula Beach Homes Road.

State crews started emergency repairs on January 5 after part of the highway in Hauula collapsed into the ocean due to coastal erosion. Approximately 270 feet from the shoulder of the highway north of Pokiwai Bridge was undermined.

The state decided to extend repairs along another 1,500 feet from the highway, to 2,300 feet in total, and work is underway seven days a week.

In addition to pavement and pavement markings, crews will install demarcers. Repairs of Kamehameha Highway at Crouching Lion already started on Saturday.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to plan extra travel time.

