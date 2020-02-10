Advertisement

Eminem and his mother’s spaghetti finally made it onto the Oscar stage, but the rapper’s surprising performance left many people confused.

The 15-time Grammy winner performed at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening to perform his hit “Lose Yourself” from his 2002 film “8 Mile”.

After Lin-Manuel Miranda handed over a montage that celebrated the price for sound editing and mixing, Eminem appeared for the unannounced performance – and it was a pretty shocking moment for the crowd.

Lose Yourself, released a year after Billie Eilish was born, left everyone, from the Bad Guy singer to Martin Scorcese, at a loss.

A collection of crowd shots from Eminem’s performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygw1Jlkgpc

– Isaac (@WorldofIsaac), February 10, 2020

And for those of you who aren’t fans of Eminem, the 47-year-old turned to Twitter to clear up the confusion about his performance.

“Look, if you still had a chance,” he tweeted. “Thanks for being @TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

In 2003 Eminem won the Oscar for best original for “Lose Yourself”, but he did not attend the award ceremony to get his golden statue. In an interview, the rapper said he wasn’t there because he didn’t think he had a chance of winning. Instead, Barbra Streisand presented the award to co-author Luis Resto.

