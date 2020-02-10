Advertisement

Eminem’s nostalgic Oscars version of “Lose Yourself” came just after he released his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, in January 2020, so Eminem entered the Oscars stage to play an 18-year song that viewers absolutely surprised.

The camera showed various reactions from celebrities, who are now circulating on the internet. Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel looked rather surprised, while Martin Scorsese just didn’t seem impressed. Other audience members were enthusiastic, and many joined in, including Zazie Beetz and Kelly Marie Tran. Salma Hayek (photo) shared a sweet moment with the rapper backstage.

People on social media also walked with their own two cents. Many were impressed by the legendary rapper’s showout, although some mourned the lack of a clear explanation for the surprise: “Maybe if there was a host, we would know why Eminem did mothers spaghetti 2 decades late,” tweet columnist Charlie Warzel for The New York Times.

In the end it seems that people really enjoyed the show, judging by the standing ovation at the end! But why did Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) do this throwback in the first place?

