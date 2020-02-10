Advertisement

The Oscars 2020 brought a big surprise when rapper Eminem stole the show with a previously unannounced performance.

An Academy Award winner himself, Eminem took gold home in 2003 for the song “Lose Yourself” by 8 Mile. In an evening full of performances focused on the nominees of the night, the appearance of the rapper made many wonder why he entered the stage.

8 Mile is celebrating his 18th birthday this year, but there were no hints or clues as to why the Grammy winner was present until he addressed it on Twitter. Immediately after the show Eminem wrote a statement alongside a clip of his victory “Lose Yourself” almost two decades earlier.

“Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for having me @ TheAcademy. Sorry it took 18 years to get here,” he wrote.

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) 10 February 2020

At the time, Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, was not present at the 2003 ceremony and left his associate Luis Resto to accept him and Jeff Bass on his behalf.

As Eminem stated, it may have cost him 18 years, but it was well worth the wait because the audience gave him a standing ovation, the looks of shock saw their faces with the exciting number.

