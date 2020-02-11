Advertisement

At Sunday night’s Oscars, viewers were surprised with an unexpected Eminem performing during a tribute to the best original number category. It was one of the more shocking moments of the night; the producers of the show managed to keep everything under control until the moment that Eminem entered the stage. In a new interview with Variety, the rapper explained why he decided to perform – and why he skipped the 2003 ceremony, with ‘Lose Yourself’, his 8 Mile national anthem, winning the best original song. Just think: he could have accepted a price Barbra Streisand, the presenter of the category that evening.

“I thought maybe, because I didn’t get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool,” Eminem said of his 2020 performance. According to the rapper, the idea of ​​keeping the appearance secret was conceived by the Oscar producers or his publicist, Dennis Dennehy; anyway, Eminem said yes, partly to promote his recently released album, Music to Be Murdered By.

To keep his appearance secret, he rehearsed in Los Angeles at a different location from the Dolby Theater, where the Oscar ceremony takes place. On the actual evening of the show, Eminem’s surprise set was greeted with a frown Martin Scorsese, a stunned head butt Idina Menzel and joyful hair that flips from this person; the holy three responses. The show also paved the way for a backstage reunion between Eminem and Elton John music’s favorite strange bedmates.

In the interview, Eminem also revealed why he skipped the Oscars of 2003, where he won the best original song. At the time, the rapper did not think that the film academy really understood his music, nor did he understand the category with the best original.

“I was blown back by the fact that I won,” he said. “I don’t even think I understood then that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember that I was quite confused about why I even felt like it, because as a child with the Oscars it was like a vacuum. “

Eminem didn’t even bother to watch the ceremony that year, he claimed, because he had to get his daughter Hailie to school the next day.

“I think I just got home with my daughter,” Eminem said. “And I didn’t look at it either. At that time, Hailie had to be in school early in the morning, so [I slept].”

