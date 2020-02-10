Advertisement

At Oscars on Sunday evening, the music world had a surprising reunion when Eminem and Elton John both came up during the broadcast. John was one of the best artists of the original song (and was going to win his category); Eminem was there to perform the best original number winner of 2003, “Lose Yourself”, for reasons that scientists and historians are still largely unknown.

“I saw my uncle Elton at the Oscars tonight,” tweeted Eminem and shared a picture of himself with his arm wrapped around the Rocketman. “Congratulations also on your victory, sir!”

Make for people Billie Eilish–A confused faces, here is the short background story: in 2001, Eminem and Elton performed the rap song ‘Stan’ together on the Grammys, with Elton singing the role that Dido performed on the job itself. It was a surprising move for the rapper, who at the time was frankly criticized for his homophobic lyrics. (Things have not really changed!)

The performance flourished in an unlikely, years-long friendship between the couple. “I love him,” John Rolling Stone told in 2010. Although they don’t see each other much, John said, they often talk, and he has noticed a change in the rapper since Eminem embraced austerity.

“He really worked really hard on (austerity), and it changed him so much. I just saw a picture of him in a magazine and he looks like a 17-year-old boy,” John said. “I’m so happy for that him … We laugh so much. We call each other pussies. I ask him how he is doing and tell him how proud I am of him. He has a great sense of humor. When David and I had our civil partnership, he sent us a gift. In one case, on velvet pillows, were two diamond cock rings. So there is a homophobic for you. “

Although John’s performance at the Oscars from Sunday evening was announced in advance, Eminems was a complete surprise. He performed during the general tribute of the broadcast of great musical moments in the film, and Idina Menzel had the only correct response.

In an interview with People, Oscar producer Lynette Howell Taylor did not reveal how the Eminem idea came about – but said they had the idea that he was returning to the ceremony to perform for quite some time. (The rapper did not appear at the Oscars in the year that he won, neither to perform nor to accept his prize.)

“It was nice that we surprised people – we can’t surprise anyone at this time!” She said.

