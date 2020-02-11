Advertisement

The 2020 Academy Awards were filled with stars, speeches, beautiful coats and … Eminem. The rapper surprised viewers when he appeared on stage unannounced to perform “Lose Yourself”, his Oscar-winning number of 8 Mile, for no apparent reason. Now he sheds some light on that reason. In a rare interview with Variety on Monday, February 10, Eminem revealed why he agreed to perform at the Oscars 17 years after the award ceremony.

It appears that Eminem was at the Oscars almost two decades after he had not attended the show. “Lose Yourself” was already set as a montage during the show; the only thing the Oscar producers had to do was ask Eminem if he wanted to be apart from it. “It was cool because we just released an album, so we said it might make sense with the timing of the new album,” he told Variety. So maybe it was less about reclaiming his moment from 2003, and more about promoting his new album, Music to Be Murdered By.

Yet the rapper said he was happy to have the opportunity to straighten out his past Oscar. “I thought maybe, because at the time I didn’t get a chance to do it, maybe it would be cool,” he told Variety about why he finally decided to take the Oscars stage. “At that time I never thought I had a chance to win, and we had just performed ‘Lose Yourself’ on the Grammy’s with the Roots a few weeks before the Oscars, so we thought it wasn’t a good idea.”

Regarding the way the performance came together, Eminem revealed that he only rehearsed “four or five” times for the show. And everything happened in complete secrecy. “I think it was a [from the Oscars] idea or from Paul and [old publicist Dennis Dennehy’s] idea before they brought it to me,” he said about their decision not to announce his appearance. “It was presented to me that way, and I said,” Oh, that’s pretty dope, not even to announce it. “

Their decision paid off. Eminem’s appearance was a huge shock to the world, especially to Martin Scorsese, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish, who gave the confused but bewildered responses that perfectly described what everyone thought. Perhaps they would not have been so confused if they were reminded of the rapper’s Oscars history prior to his massive performance.

