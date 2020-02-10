Advertisement

LOS ANGELES –

Apparently it’s never too late to perform at the Oscars, especially if you’re an Oscar winner by the name of Eminem.

The rapper shocked the audience at the Dolby Theater and viewers at home on Sunday evening with his performance of “Lose Yourself” – 17 years after winning the best original song from the movie “8 Mile”.

“Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for having me ΓåòTheAcademy. Sorry it took 18 years to get here,” tweeted the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

His math, however, was a little different. Barbra Streisand announced “Lose Yourself” as the Oscar winner in 2003. Mathers was not present at the ceremony to collect his trophy as a songwriter.

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a package of clips in which the use of pop music in films was shown before a bearded Eminem stood up from under the stage to perform.

It was one of the most exciting moments of the evening. Grammy winner Billie Eilish, who would perform later on the show, left her mouth open. Several other spectators were raping or floating in their seats, including actresses Zazie Beetz and Kelly Marie Tran and musician-actress Janelle Monae, who opened the show.

Director Martin Scorsese was not one of them. He seemed to close his eyes briefly when the cameras found him in the crowd.

Backstage producer Lynette Howell Taylor was particularly enthusiastic, except for a temporary panic that he didn’t have his microphone. Afterwards she squeaked: “We did it! We (expletively) did it.”

The rapper received a standing ovation when he was ready.

——

AP film writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.

