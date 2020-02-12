Advertisement

John MacIntyre from Paisley Scotland (CC BY 2.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Claire Foy won hearts around the world when she embodied a young Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of The Crown. Now Emma Corrin will do the same if she takes on the iconic role of “the People’s Princess” in season four of the hit series.

In newly released photos taken on the set, the 24-year-old actress has been transformed into Diana, Princess of Wales. On the photos that were taken in Manchester, Emma can be seen in the journey of the deceased princess from 1989 to New York.

The drama series, known for its beautiful costumes, perfectly recreated the beautiful Victor Edelstein dress with matching beaded bolero jacket that Diana wore on February 2 of that year at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. And the creepy resemblance goes far beyond clothing.

Emma is seen as a classic burst in the style of the 80s, although it is slightly longer than the way the princess wore her hair at the time. She also mimics her vibrant blue eye makeup.

In the images shared on Twitter, Emma is portrayed waving to the crowd while paparazzi swarm the entrance to the charity gala held in honor of Princess Diana.

Season four begins in 1977 after Queen Elizabeth’s silver jubilee. It will relate to the wedding of then Lady Diana Spencer with Prince Charles and the birth of Prince William. It will also contain the infamous love triangle between Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

A large part of the cast of season three returns in their roles, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne .

Emma is a new addition to the cast together with Gillian Anderson who will portray Margret Thatcher.

A release date for season four has yet to be announced.

