The BBC Hindi Radio service fell silent on January 31 Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi: It was the BBC’s shortwave Hindi radio that, after it was launched 80 years ago, slowly established an identity for the British broadcaster in India. With an estimated audience of 40 lakh across India, the radio station was the first choice for consumers of serious news and entertainment, especially in remote and distant parts of the country.

However, last month, on January 31, the service fell silent, and the BBC management pointed to a dwindling audience and intended to increase the presence of digital and TV channels to take up this chapter of the story.

It was a hard shock to the loyal audience and the dismay was obvious, according to BBC insiders.

“It was heartbreaking to see the kind of emotional email and letters we received the days before and after the shutdown,” an insider told ThePrint. “They (the audience) advocated keeping the service afloat. Some even said they were ready to fund it. Management seemed interested in the numbers, however, and the BBC Hindi shortwave broadcaster did not give them sufficient numbers. ”

Another BBC insider said viewership for the radio service had dropped from 1 crore a few years ago to about 40 lakh now, despite its presence flourishing on platforms like YouTube. With the news channel NDTV, the service has also established itself on television.

“But in our experience, the quality of news consumers in the digital arena is poor compared to the loyal audience that BBC Hindi enjoyed on a short-wave basis,” said the second insider, relying on the feedback from both target groups.

“I would say management was insensitive to the millions of listeners in remote areas of India who trusted the service as a daily news source,” the insider added.

The decision to turn off BBC Hindi Radio is part of the UK broadcaster’s global cost-cutting effort. It had planned to discontinue the BBC Hindi radio service in 2011, but changed its plans due to massive outrage and a high-profile campaign supported by well-known journalist and author Sir Mark Tully, a former BBC chief.

It’s not just the BBC Hindi radio station that has suffered from this double pressure to cut costs and digitize. Even BBC Urdu announced in December last year that it would stop broadcasting its popular news and news program Sairbeen.

In India, the BBC also has Internet broadcasts in other Indian regional languages, but no related radio services.

India’s unique challenge as a market

While the BBC management stressed the fact that audience and digital and television reception are shrinking, experts say that another reason could be the challenges that India poses as a radio market.

“Many remote parts of India are still not connected to the internet. How will you use the BBC Hindi radio service in its digital format? It’s almost over for them, ”an All India Radio technical service official told ThePrint.

The BBC does not broadcast from India and has hired broadcasters in neighboring countries such as Nepal for Indian broadcasters.

“As a result, the show was reportedly not very clear and there are crackling noises. As part of its cost-cutting measures, the BBC is likely looking to save on the cost of hiring broadcasters, ”added the official.

For example, the first BBC insider quoted above said that the broadcaster had connections to FM channels in the local language in parts of Africa, so the broadcasts were clear. “However, since the Indian government does not allow news and current events on radio stations, there could be no local connections here for the Hindi service, which mainly includes news and current events,” the insider added.

“Since there was no local connection, the quality of the shortwave voices suffered, which could have led to a certain loss of audience.”

The BBC had stepped up Article 370 J&K broadcasts

While the BBC World Service generally tried to reduce its shortwave broadcasts, particularly in South Asia, for the reasons mentioned above, it had strengthened shortwave broadcasts in Jammu & Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 in August last year. This was done in the light of the state’s communications disruption, which made it impossible for residents to make phone and internet connections.

Jamie Angus, director of BBC World Service, said at the time: “Given the closure of digital and telephone lines in the region, it is right for us to try to improve the delivery of news on our shortwave radio services. The audience in India and Pakistan trusts the BBC to speak with an independent voice, and we know that our multi-crisis reporting has been appreciated and appreciated this year by an audience that will address us when tensions are at their highest. ”

“The audience for shortwave services may be declining. But in a world of internet shutdown, this remains the only way for radio stations to reach an audience, ”said the AIR official quoted above. “In contrast to the Internet or FM broadcasts, shortwave signals are the least susceptible to interference. At that time, the BBC recognized its potential and expanded its shortwave radio broadcasts. ”

