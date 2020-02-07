Advertisement

BEIJING, CHINA –

The endangered pangolin may be the link that allowed the spread of the new corona virus in China, Chinese scientists said on Friday.

Researchers have long suspected that the virus, which has now killed more than 630 people and infected around 31,000, was transferred from an animal to a human at the end of last year in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Researchers from the South China Agricultural University have identified the squamous mammal as a “potential intermediate host,” the university said in a statement, without providing any further details.

Advertisement

The new virus is believed to come from bats, but researchers have suggested that there might be an “intermediate host” in transmission to humans.

After testing more than 1,000 wild animal samples, university scientists discovered that the genomic sequences of viruses on pangolins were 99 percent identical to those on coronavirus patients, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

The pangolin is considered the most traded animal on the planet and according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), more than a million have been taken from Asian and African forests in the last decade.

They are intended for markets in China and Vietnam, where their scales are used in traditional medicine – despite having no medical benefits – and their meat is purchased on the black market.

Shady animal trade

Experts on Friday called on Chinese scientists to release more data from their research.

Simply reporting the similarity between the genome sequences of viruses is “not enough,” says James Wood, professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge.

Wood said the results could have been caused by “contamination by a highly infected environment.”

“We should see all the genetic data to get an idea of ​​how related the human and pangolin viruses are,” said Jonathan Ball, a professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham.

China imposed a temporary ban on trade in wild animals in January until the epidemic is under control.

The country has long been accused by conservationists of tolerating a shadowy trade in endangered animals for food or as ingredients in traditional medicines.

“If we want to do everything we can to prevent deadly outbreaks of disease such as coronavirus, then a permanent ban on trade in wild animals and plants in China and the rest of the world is the only solution,” says Neil D’Cruze, global head of nature research at World Animal Protection.

A price list that circulated on the Internet of China for a company on the Wuhan market showed a menagerie of animals or products based on animals, including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf puppies, large salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines, camel meat and other game – 112 items in total.

The SARS virus (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) that killed hundreds of people in China and Hong Kong in 2002 and 2003 has also been traced to wild animals. Scientists say it probably came from bats and later reached people through civets.

“Working to end the wildlife trade can help to resolve some of the long-term risks of animal reservoirs from zoonoses,” said Wood, referring to infectious diseases that can be transmitted between animals and humans.

Advertisement