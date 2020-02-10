Advertisement

Should the presence of plastics be part of the criteria for determining whether waters run off

from the coastline of Hawaii are polluted?

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the US Environmental Protection Agency last week, saying that plastic is undoubtedly a criterion and that

EPA has failed to protect

17 coastal water bodies around Hawaii due to large-scale plastic pollution under the federal Clean Water Act.

The lawsuit, filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and Surfrider Foundation in the district court, appoints EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler and region 9 administrator Mike Stoker as defendants.

“The beaches where our keiki shells collected are now covered with plastic,” said Maxx Phillips, the director of downtown Hawaii. “Waters where our families fish are filled with toxic debris. Marine life in our coral reefs chokes on microplastics. It is a crisis that we must tackle before it is too late. “

Phillips said that numerous studies have shown that plastic pollution in the coastal waters of Hawaii is widespread, affecting seven species of sea turtles, seabirds and fish. The plastic pollution varies from microplastics – pieces of plastic of less than 5 millimeters – that are accidentally taken in by marine life, including sea turtles, birds and fish, to huge piles of plastic waste along Kamilo Beach – better known as ‘plastic beach’ – on the island of Hawaii.

The lawsuit said studies indicate that 17 water bodies around the islands –

including Kamilo Beach and waters of Tern Island, Molokai, Kauai and Nanakuli Beach on Oahu – should have been included in a list of endangered or damaged waters under the Clean Water Act.

The challenge comes

back to 2015, according to Phillips, when the Hawaii Health Department identified “affected waters” or bodies of water that did not meet state water quality standards, to EPA as required on its 2016 and

2018 lists.

At the time, the center urged the department to include scientific studies and data on plastic pollution as criteria for those lists. But the department failed and did not identify the 17 coastal waters, the EPA said and the EPA approved those lists in 2018.

The EPA said it does not comment on pending disputes.

Sustainable coastlines Hawaii, a non-profit organization, is for the first time a party to a lawsuit.

After organizing numerous beach clean-ups, Rafael Bergstrom, executive director of the group, said it was time to take larger-scale action at government level. Every year the problem seems to get worse despite cleaning up, he said, with a denser wave of plastic that found its way to the coastal waters of Hawaii.

“Sustainable coastlines have been working on this problem for almost ten years,” he said, “and in the end the problem continues to escalate, even though we involve so many people and let so many volunteers come out.”

He and volunteers have seen firsthand the huge heaps of nets and microscopic fragments on the coastline of Hawaii. In places such as Kamilo and Kahuku, the plastic simply flushes up again after major cleaning work.

“I love letting the community come out and clean up, but in the end our goal is to have plastic-free beaches and oceans,” he said. “That will not happen unless much larger actions are taken.”

Pursuant to the Clean Water Act, the EPA is obliged to designate all water bodies that do not meet the quality standards for water as ‘affected’. Once classified as limited, officials must take action to reduce pollution.

Plastic pollution affects every level of the marine ecosystem, Phillips said, from the smallest bugs in the food chain to humans. Microplastics can absorb environmental toxins, she said, and are eaten by fish and other marine life, which are ultimately consumed by humans.

“The Hawaiian Islands screen the dangerous and toxic plastic pollution from the Pacific Ocean, causing coastal waters to be heavily contaminated with plastic,” said Carl Berg, a senior scientist at Surfrider Foundation, in a press release. “Microplastics and the toxic chemicals that attach to them are dangerous to marine life at all stages of their life cycle when they take it, or simply because they live in a toxic soup. Plastic should be considered a pollutant in all recreational waters and EPA should force polluters to stop endangering public health. “

While most of the plastic pollution comes from Asian countries that process American plastic waste – in the form of urban disposal and industrial activity – surveys show that a significant percentage also comes from the state, according to the lawsuit.

“If we don’t close the tap on plastic and not only hold our agencies and regulators responsible, but also the manufacturers, we’ll never put an end to it,” Phillips said. “We must act before it is too late.”

