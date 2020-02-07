Advertisement

Rubik’s colorful cube made its debut in 1980, Dallas was the number 1 television show and The Young and the Restless expanded from 30 minutes to an hour. The soap maker and lead writer, William J. Bell, added new characters to work out the canvas, including Victor Newman, played by Emmy winner Eric Braeden, who is now celebrating his 40th birthday in Genoa City.

Y&R honors the actor’s four decades in the show by writing in the 50-year anniversary of Victor’s company, Newman Enterprises. Robert Adamson (Noah, Victor’s grandson), Meg Bennett (Julia, Victor’s first wife) and Robert Parucha (Matt Miller, Victor’s brother) will return to the show for the festivities.

Prior to a preset celebration for Braeden, which takes place today, the actor sat down with TV Insider to discuss his journey on the top rated series, his favorite scenes, co-stars, regime changes, what he would like to see happen afterwards , and how time flies when you have fun.

Congratulations on 40 years! You once made a comment about how the passage of time feels different when you work on a day drama.

Yes. The show has its own timeline and does not match what is happening in the real world. You also work on these two stages (in the studio) and you have no sense of chronology, what time of day it is or what month it is. But then, as soon as the scene you are photographing is over, you leave and turn on (the news) and you are back in real life.

What do you think of the fuss that you give today on the set?

Very honoured. And at the same time, I never know what to say until I’m actually on stage. I don’t like to prepare speeches. Let’s wait and see what happens. At moments like these, you suddenly reflect and you get an idea of ​​how long it has been when you see certain faces in the audience. That is very moving. It brings back all kinds of memories. You never know how to handle it.

What response did you get from your I’ll Be Damned memoir in 2017.

I received a very good response, a very positive response from people reading it – almost without exception, I would say.

Have you gone back and read it again over time? Is there anything you would change?

I didn’t actually reread anything. That would be interesting to do. I can do that one day. But from now on I don’t have that anymore.

Many people see Y&R as two different eras – when the creator of the show, Bill Bell, led the show until he resigned as lead writer in 1998, and then, after that time.

Turn right.

Bill’s stories were more than stories – they were epic stories. What was it like to play those stories?

It was great to work with him. You always knew who was in charge. The goat stopped with him. It was clearly defined. He did not allow outside interference. He knew what he wanted. He laid such a fantastic foundation. People who have followed him have, with great sorrow, tried to deviate from it.

Bill laid such a solid foundation for my character. I will always be grateful for that. This is the most interesting character I have ever played as an actor in my life. That’s why I still do it. I miss Bill very much, to be honest. We all do. You knew when he said or wrote something that it was. My God, the storylines, as you called them, were epic. (There are) the Montagues and the Capulets, the Hatfields and the McCoys, and the Newmans and the Abbotts.

What steps would you take to maintain the integrity of your character if subsequent regimes entered the show?

You would change or discuss certain things. I don’t want to go into details. You keep moving forward. I know the character better than anyone. Bill and I made that character together. That’s all.

What are your most memorable scenes?

My favorite scenes of all time was the one I had with (the late) Dorothy McGuire, who played on my mother (Cora). Also the one I had with George Kennedy, who played on my father (Albert). They were so emotionally rich. I have also had memorable scenes with Melody (Thomas Scott, who has long been playing Nikki love) and Peter Bergman (who has been playing rival Jack Abbott for years).

You said that the rivalry between Victor and Jack makes both characters stronger.

Of course! I think this is the foundation of the show.

Chemistry is impossible to define, but can you speak when you first knew that Victor and Nikki had something special?

That is an interesting question. I do not know anymore. I should say it was of course early. It is always there. Mel always knows how to handle me. She has a great way to do that. That has always worked. One of the things I regret is that it can still be happening, is the thing between Victor and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

That was my next question. With all due respect to the other talented and beautiful leading ladies you have worked with, Ashley seems to be the only person who could possibly come between Victor and Nikki for a long time.

Turn right.

Victor leaves his guard around her in a way that he does not have with many others in his life.

True. That would have been a very viable conflict and a lasting one for him. Absolutely. We will see what happens.

Is there anything that Victor did not do that you would like to see him tackle?

I leave that to the writers. I always have. I will say that I find Victor and Ashley interesting again. Who knows? Furthermore, I can not say. The writers have a difficult task. I respect it. There you go.

You are very active with your fans on social media. Is there a scream you want to give them now?

Let me tell you something, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart – you and I wouldn’t talk without them. Many people in this city forget that. One of the most satisfying parts of this company is to go out and see fans’ reactions. People tell you what they feel. And usually they are absolutely right.

Members of the public have individual stories. I got to know some of them through social media. Some stories are very moving. We owe everything to the public. Period of time. I’m not just saying this. I really mean it. Wherever you are, wherever we go – New York, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Paris, Toronto, Vancouver – what a great thing to be welcomed with open arms by our audience. It’s something amazing and it means a lot to me, at least.

Young and restless, weekdays, CBS

