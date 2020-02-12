Advertisement

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) – CNY football fans have to wait a week to see one of their favorites in action, but are sending their support to the star player on social media. Former SU quarterback and current XFL Dallas Renegades player announced on Tuesday night on Twitter that he would not be attending this week’s games for family reasons.

Dungey tweeted: “Very happy Coach Stoops first understands and supports the importance of the family and allows me to be released for the week.”

The Renegades have also released an updated list for upcoming games. Many spectators were annoyed when they didn’t see Dungey on the field at last weekend’s XFL debut. Dungey says he’ll be back next week.

Very happy Coach Stoops first understands and supports the importance of the family and allows me to be released for the week for personal family reasons. Excited to return to Dallas with the @ xflrenegades next week and look for it. #StillRasingHell

– Eric Dungey (@EricDungey) February 12, 2020

