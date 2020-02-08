Advertisement

Earlier this week, we reported on LG’s decision to end MWC 2020, citing the coronavirus outbreak. It looks like LG isn’t the only company that decided to end MWC 2020. Swedish telecommunications equipment supplier Ericsson has already confirmed today that the company will not be attending the event.

Ericsson was the second company to leave MWC 2020, and the company said that employee safety is a top priority for the company. On the other hand, ZTE has decided to cancel the kick-off event and maintain its presence on the ground.

After the outbreak and spread of the novel corona virus, Ericsson followed the development closely and followed the recommendations of the relevant national authorities and international bodies such as the WHO. Following a comprehensive internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautions by withdrawing from MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecommunications industry.

Advertisement

– Ericsson

Novel corona virus has already affected Spain and has spread to other countries. At this point, bringing together thousands of people from around the world is not a good idea. Ericsson is a key player in the industry and one of the companies that have a significant stake in MWC. Ericsson’s decision could force others to make the same decision in the coming days.

The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders is our top priority. This is not a decision that we made lightly. We were looking forward to presenting our latest innovations at the MWC in Barcelona. It is unfortunate, but we firmly believe that the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation from this year’s event.

– Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson

Ericsson has also sent an official letter to the GSMA confirming the company’s decision to skip MWC 2020.

Ericsson appreciates that the GSMA has done everything possible to control the risk. However, as one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall every day, and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors.

– Ericsson

Advertisement