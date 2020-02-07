Advertisement

The Swedish company Ericsson withdraws from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Similar to LG, Ericsson will withdraw from the annual conference due to concerns about corona viruses.

Ericsson published the following statement:

Advertisement

Following a comprehensive internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautions by withdrawing from MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecommunications industry.

Ericsson appreciates that the GSMA has done everything possible to control the risk. However, as one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall every day, and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors.

Ericsson will broadcast its demos and content created for the conference to local events called “Ericsson Unboxed”.

Earlier this week, the GSMA confirmed that MWC would continue despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“We spoke to LG and regret not seeing her at this year’s MWC20 in Barcelona,” a GSMA spokesman told Reuters. “As we noted yesterday, we can confirm that there has been minimal impact to the event so far, and MWC Barcelona will proceed as planned from February 24-27, 2020,” the spokesman continued.

Source: Ericsson

Advertisement