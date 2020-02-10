Advertisement

Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills thrives in her career from the Bravo reality show. The actress and singer is the lead in the Broadway musical such as Chicago. Jayne flourishes and even received the support of her co-stars during a recent performance. A former co-star she doesn’t miss at all is Lisa Vanderpump and she recently revealed why.

Erika Jayne and Lisa Vanderpump | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

During a performance at The Wendy Williams Show, Jayne revealed that she did not miss Vanderpump who stopped after season 9 last season.

“I don’t miss her personally. This is the thing … Everyone is replaceable, “Jayne told Williams. “We all know that. The show always goes on. It doesn’t matter. And I think we have evidence that the world is going on. The housewives will go on forever.”

Garcelle Beauvais participates in the RHOBH cast in season 10 as one of the replacements for Vanderpump.

“I love Garcelle,” Jayne said. “I think she’s going to make a great housewife. Your first year is always the introduction and then the second is when they really let you. So we’ll see what happens.”

Who is Garcelle Beauvais?

Beauvais is a Hollywood actress with credits on The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue, Franklin & Bash and Tell Me a Story. Her announcement was made in August and will join Lisa Rinna’s friend.

“I am excited and proud to join the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she told The Daily Dish in a statement. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for a while, it is exciting to have the opportunity to dive into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum.”

Her casting is historically in the franchise because she would be the first diamond holder in her 10-year history.

“As the first African-American housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I feel honored and humiliated by this great opportunity to illustrate that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”, She added.

Sutton Stracke also joins “RHOBH”

Another good friend of Rinna who would join the RHOBH ladies in season 10 is Sutton Stracke.

“I am very happy and honored to become a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the mother of three children who are also very involved in my efforts in the field of philanthropy, my life is a balancing act, ”Stracke told The Daily Dish in August 2019.

Stracke is known in the Beverly Hills circle and it will be interesting to see how she changes the dynamics of the group.

“A lot is happening in the best possible way and I strive to fully pursue all my passions,” she continued. “I am excited to share my true love for art and fashion design and to open the doors to my world. I look forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Great times for this Southern Belle in Southern California! “

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are expected to premiere on Bravo in the coming months.

