Update 3.15 p.m .: The effects of storm Ciara are strong winds, coastal flooding and snow in the coming hours.

Nationwide, winter weather can be expected, as the ESB is working on supplying around 9,000 households and companies with electricity again.

Met Éireann has issued three separate weather warnings, including an orange wind warning for seven western counties.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says it will feel much colder than it actually is.

“The wind cold will be absolutely bitter cold,” he said.

“The wind chill will certainly be below -5 degrees, maybe even below -7 degrees. Even in the east, especially when the sky is clear, temperatures can drop below zero and there is a risk of ice. In protected areas across the country, there is Risk of ice formation.

“Unfortunately there is a risk of icing almost everywhere, but the east is most at risk there.”

Before: rain, hail, sleet and snow are predicted as cold bites

Update 9.50 a.m .: Almost 3,000 houses and shops are without electricity this morning as the country continues to be hit by stormy conditions.

The stern of Storm Ciara brings strong winds of 130 km / h in the west and southwest with a wind warning in orange, which is due until 20:00 this evening.

A yellow wind, snow and ice warning applies to the rest of the country.

Met Éireann’s Joan Blackburn says the worst storm is over, but the bad weather remains.

“We have the worst behind us – the center of Storm Ciara is now over Scandinavia – but it’s still bad weather today and tomorrow,” she said.

“There is a very cold air mass across the country for today and tomorrow with a yellow snowfall warning.

“We’ll probably see a mix of rain, hail, sleet and snow today.”

Cold, very windy and wintry today. Sunny sections and frequent heavy rains, hail, sleet or snow showers.

Some thunderstorms too. Strong to stormy west winds with strong and harmful gusts, especially in exposed coastal regions of the W&N. Maximum values ​​of 3 to 5 ° C. pic.twitter.com/VTDxr2AQRO

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 10, 2020

