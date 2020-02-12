In his interactive play about NFL free agency “domino”, Bill Barnwell from ESPN contains a scenario that ends with Jack Conklin at Gang Green.

Jack Conklin has been a staple on the right-hand side of the Tennessee Titans offensive line since his rookie season in 2016, a year in which he earned First-Team All-Pro awards. However, after the Titans refused his fifth-year option, the big right tackle will hit the free agent market, where he will probably get a very large check.

Bill Barnwell from ESPN included a possible series of signing sessions that could take the overall selection of 2016 No. 8 to the Big Apple to protect Sam Darnold.

Gang Green’s recent sign-free free agent signings were mostly disasters, but under the new CEO Joe Douglas, they are likely to go back to the market for at least one major offensive lineman. Because there are no great left tackles available, it makes sense to sign the best right tackle on the board, but it will be expensive.

The first scenario is catalyzed by trading from Redskin’s left-hand tackle Trent Williams to the New England Patriots in a deal that sends a first round pick to Washington.

This trade sends ripples throughout the competition, resulting in the relocation of Andrus Peat to Washington as a replacement for Williams, former Titan Quinton Spain to Chicago, Germain Ifedi to the Giants, and eventually Conklin to the Jets, who sees Barnwell sign a five-year contract , $ 80 million contract with Adam Gase and Co.

However, this is a wild speculation and it would be very strange for Bill Belichick to trade his first round unless he was absolutely certain that such a dizzying trade would improve his team more than the long-term potential of a rookie.

The second scenario comes about with the Browns winning the sweepstakes for Williams’ services in exchange for a single second round pick.

This movement causes Jason Peters to sign at Indianapolis, while both Conklin and Peat sign at Miami. Conklin’s contract with Miami is listed as a five-year deal of $ 70 million.

The decision of Tennessee to reject Conklin’s fifth annual option is the profit of Miami. If the dolphins plan to deploy Tua Tagovailoa, they want to invest more in the right tackle, because that will be the blind side of the left-handed Alabama star. Conklin is the highest option on the position available at the position, and he will still come in handy for right-handed pitchers.

The Browns would actually be Washington’s most likely suitor if Ron Rivera could not convince his franchise gear to play for him. Greg Robinson was again a mediocre player at best in 2019, achieving a 66.9 overall rating from Pro Football Focus, with a 69.3 rating for pass blocking and a 62.8 rating for run blocking.

This means that the Browns are probably looking for at least one who deals with this out of season, which opens the door for transactions such as those described in this scenario.

It is worth noting that the Titans have refused Conklin’s option, probably due to inconsistency in his game in 2018 after an ACL injury in the New England Division Round in 2017. I expect the Titans to give a hard push to Conklin persuade to return to the bi-color blue in 2020.

That said, it would not be unlikely for Jack Conklin to leave Tennessee, since CEO Jon Robinson may decide to use the Titans cap elsewhere.

Major decisions loom up for this team as March 18 approaches.