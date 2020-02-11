Advertisement

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has prepared a scenario that would send Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the Tennessee Titans for a cheap deal.

The Tennessee Titans started their 2019 season with two caliber quarterbacks on their selection in Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill, which was taken over in exchange with the Miami Dolphins.

But with both Tannehill and Mariota contracts ending this low season, the Titans may not have a quarterback in their selection before the start of 2020.

Mariota is expected to leave Tennessee after being in a bench mid-season, and Tannehill may receive offers that are greater than the Titans can match this season. Even if Tannehill is brought back, the Titans would be wise to make a plan for a backup quarterback.

Enter Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, or at least according to ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell.

In a recently released interactive article from Barnwell and ESPN that explores possible off-season transactions and free-agent signatures, Barnwell explains how Carr could eventually conclude a $ 7 million contract with the Titans as a backup.

This potential move of the Titans as recorded by Barnwell would come in the aftermath of the Raiders releasing Carr after trading for the Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton.

The Titans made a move last year to add a non-exciting veteran backup for their starter and landed on Ryan Tannehill, who had a career season. Re-signing Tannehill, his injury history should lead general manager Jon Robinson to sign another veteran backup, with Carr, who is being cut off by Las Vegas, adjusting the bill.

Although Carr has been the first quarterback of the Raiders since it was drafted in 2014, Barnwell’s article explains that Tennessee would make this low-paid deal with Carr as a backup quarterback for Tannehill.

The article cites Tannehill’s injury history as a reason to draw a sudden, big name for the back-up quarterback spot. The signing would make sense to Tennesee, whether the Titans decide to keep Tannehill on board for a few more seasons or not.

Despite Tannehill’s career-best season in the Titans’ offense, it is uncertain whether he can replicate it for another year. He will be 32 years old when the 2020 season starts and has never had a year in the area as successful as his campaign in 2019.

If the Titans did switch from Tannehill, Carr would offer a relatively cheap, reliable, if not uninspired replacement. Carr is still quite young at the age of 28 and comes from a season in which he broke his career-best for completion rate by 70.4 percent.

While the rest of Carr’s songs are not astonishing (21 touchdowns to 8 intercepts), he may be able to excel with the heavy focus of the Titans on Derrick Henry and the ongoing game. Tannehill flourished when he got the chance to start in Tennessee in that run-heavy, action-focused attack, and Carr could do the same if he had the chance.

In addition, if the Titans bring Carr in for a cheap deal as they move from Tannehill, they could pay the rest of their large free agents with greater ease.

Names like Logan Ryan and Jack Conklin that Tennesee would otherwise not be able to afford would have a better chance of coming back if the Titans were not stuck paying Tannehill.

That said, with how well Tannehill played in Tennesee last year, he would be a much safer bet than letting him walk and throwing the dice on a player like Carr. The success of Tannehill in 2019 may not be an anomaly, and another year in Arthur Smith’s infringement can increase Tannehill’s game even more.

But the Barnwell article is not based on rumors, it’s just nice speculation at this point. That said, if Mariota and Tannehill leave, or even if the Titans bring Tannehill back and Carr comes to the open market, it might be a wise move out of season for the Titans to make.

