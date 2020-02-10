Advertisement

There will be much speculation about where former former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will log in this offseason to the free agency, and an ESPN analyst believes he could land with the Carolina Panthers if certain things fall into place.

Mariota lost his starting track in week 6 of the 2019 season and was replaced by fellow signal group Ryan Tannehill, who led the Titans to a 7-3 record in the last 10 games of the regular season en route to the play-offs.

As a result, Tannehill seems to be at least the 2020 solution for the Titans, and Mariota will almost certainly leave the team who made him the number 2 overall choice in the 2015 NFL draft for a chance to get elsewhere in the NFL to start.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN wrote an article predicting how the “NFL dominoes will fall out of season” based on where Tom Brady draws when it’s not in New England.

In one scenario, he says that if the Chicago Bears sign Brady, this will lead the New England Patriots to act for Cam Newton and Mariota to sign a two-year deal worth $ 18 million with the Panthers.

With the coach of Carolina Matt Rhule looking for a quarterback to protect football and offer some mobility if the Panthers want to use RPOs, he goes after a former Heisman Trophy winner in Mariota. This deal is locked in Mariota as a low-end starter or a high-end backup to compete with the third round of 2019, Will Grier.

This seems a pretty solid fit for Mariota, and he would have interesting weapons such as a star that Christian McCaffrey declines and wide receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel to work with as standard.

If the Panthers decide to move from Newton to save a lot of money in 2020, the franchise has a huge question mark on the quarterback position if they choose not to choose one with the number 7 overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last year’s starter, Kyle Allen, is an exclusive royalty-free agent, meaning that the only quarterback currently under contract in Carolina is Will Grier, a former third round of the Panthers in 2019.

It is conceivable that Mariota can beat Grier, who has no access to a starting job, and the same can be said for Allen after he struggled with the end of the 2019 campaign.

Even if he doesn’t immediately become the starter, Marcus Mariota would still be in a great position to eventually take over the next season if his only league is Grier and / or Allen.

