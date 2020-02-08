Advertisement

In a bold forecast article for all 32 NFL teams, an ESPN writer believes that Marcus Mariota could be an option for the Chicago Bears in 2020.

While the NFL-free agency is approaching and quarterback Marcus Mariota is getting ready to enter the open market, there will be much debate about where he might end up.

One place we know he won’t play is with his soon-to-be former former team, the Tennessee Titans, after having a 2-4 start in favor of fellow signal caller Ryan Tannehill, who eventually set off a successful season to the playoffs.

Mariota will definitely focus on a team with a vulnerability on quarterback, and one of those teams happens to be the Chicago Bears, which has become a popular potential destination for the former No. 2 general choice.

Advertisement

In a bold ESPN forecast article, Jeff Dickerson believes the Bears will add a veteran quarterback to push Mitchell Trubisky – and he thinks Mariota or Andy Dalton could be that guy in Chicago.

Mariota landing in Chicago seems logical at first sight. Trubisky’s future is currently clouded and if he staggers again in 2020, Mariota can wait in the wings to take over the runway from him, just as Tannehill did to Mariota in Tennessee.

But there is one thing that can stand in the way of Mariota to play for the bears that not many people talk about.

Brad Biggs from the Chicago Tribune noted that both Trubisky and Mariota are represented by the same agent, which would make it counterproductive to have two customers fight for one spot, leaving one in the cold somehow .

It remains to be seen how much these factors bring into Mariota’s final decision, but it is something to think about when trying to connect the Oregon product to the Bears.

No matter where he ends up, the free office of Mariota will be one of the more interesting storylines of the NFL low season.

Advertisement