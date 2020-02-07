Advertisement

Posted on 7 February 2020

Advertisement

Ladies having lunch! In bold colors and BIG DRESSES! Let’s go judge, shall we?

Aja Naomi King in Prabal Gurung

It is sharp, it is matchy, it photographs well. We could have done it without the big wreath.

Angelica Ross in Celestino

The color is beautiful and the style suits her, but the dress looks so heavy and overwhelming.

Billy Porter in official Rebrand

Love. We are willing to leave that industry and say that we would like it better if he plays in fashion with gender expectations rather than just dragging them on.

Ella Balinska in Lanvin

We do not like formal shorts at all, but the proportion must be taken into account. That top is pretty fantastic, but it overwhelms its lower half.

Gabrielle Union in Rosie Assoulin

Nice and daring with a spring feeling. Works for us.

Garcelle Beauvais in Tadashi Shoji

We do not like the textile and we think it is definitely too short in the hem.

Gina Torres

Business type takes on a wedding dress.

Issa Rae in Solace London

The dress is nice. It deserved an equally nice pair of cha-cha heels.

Janet Mock in Prada

The flowers are beautiful, perhaps a little too modest for the red carpet. Still not in love with that square style of neckline.

Kerry Washington in Lanvin

Well almighty then. It’s a lot and we really don’t think we can get the idea of ​​hanging small mirrors on leather belts and calling it an outfit, but hey, at least it’s not boring or generic. She has been working through a number of pretty awkward styles lately and although we don’t quite think she is doing well, we are increasingly impressed by her commitment to keeping things interesting.

Logan Browning in Valentino

We cannot get past the white side. To two and shocks.

Marsai Martin in Lisou

Love it. She doesn’t always get the right age score, but we think this is cute and on-point.

Ms. Rodriguez in Halpern

Another dress that feels like it overwhelms the wearer a bit. She does so much better in leaner styles.

Niecy Nash in Michael Costello

If there is a lady in entertainment who deserves to get off in a dinner dress with an elastic waistband, then it is the Queen of Shapewear itself. We don’t like this – we actually hate it – but we can’t stand up for some comfort this time.

Storm Reid in Sergio Hudson

Feels a bit more mature than it should be and that yellow is not great for her.

Tika Sumpter in Antonio Berardi

It was definitely an evening for large dresses and volume. Again, we cannot blame her for comfort or coverage, but this textile certainly does not photograph well.

[Photo credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE, Sara De Boer / startraksphoto.com]

Advertisement