Essential is finally shutting down. Essential was founded by Andy Rubin, the inventor of Android. Essential first tried to create an Android smartphone with PH-1. Despite solid build quality, the PH-1 was unable to impress customers due to the camera performance and some other reasons. In the meantime, Essential tried to develop a platform for smart homes called Ambient OS. As we all know, Ambient OS never started. Essential later canceled its in-development PH-2 smartphone.

Last year, Essential Project unveiled GEM, a new mobile experience that hardware, software, and cloud teams have built and tested in recent years. Essential announced today that the GEM project will be canceled and the entire company will be closed.

Our vision was to invent a mobile computing paradigm that would fit more seamlessly into people’s lifestyle needs. Despite our efforts, we have now taken Gem as far as possible and, unfortunately, have no clear way to deliver it to customers.

Essential also released some videos today that showcase Project Gem. Check out these below.

Project GEM productivity experience:

Project GEM camera experience:

Project GEM language experience:

As Essential shuts down, the security update for PH-1 that was released on February 3 is the last update. There will be no further updates in the future. A ready-made version of Essential’s essential image and everything else needed to further hack PH-1 will be released on github.

Source: Essential