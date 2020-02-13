Esther McVey has been released and Liz Truss has retained her reshuffle position. (Getty)

Esther McVey has been released and Liz Truss remains with Boris Johnson’s first major makeover since the 2019 election.

Truss kept her job as Minister of Gender Equality, which means that she will take responsibility for reforming the Gender Recognition Act (GRA).

It continues to hold the international trading portfolio.

After Truss was appointed Minister of Gender Equality in September 2019, the email reported on Sunday that she had been given the portfolio to “strangle” the issue of the GRA reform.

Sources have dismissed the story, but the government has made no announcements to improve trans rights.

Esther McVey fired in reshuffle.

As part of the reshuffle, there have been a number of high-profile layoffs, including former Housing Secretary Esther McVey.

The MP for Tatton, who claimed last year that parents should be able to withdraw their children from LGBT inclusive relationship education, said she was “very sorry to be released from her duties” and promised Johnson of the to support rear benches.

The biggest news from Downing Street was the resignation of former Chancellor Sajid Javid.

Javid is reported to have fired after the prime minister asked him to fire all of his advisors to bring the Treasury under Control No. 10.

The Guardian quoted a source near Javid as saying, “The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept these terms.”

Rishi Sunak replaces Sajid Javid as chancellor.

Javid is replaced by his former deputy Rishi Sunak, who first came to parliament in 2015.

The Treasury is now reported to share a team of special advisers with No. 10 to minimize friction between the top two government offices and to give Johnson greater control over the country’s wallets.

Other MPs who want to keep their jobs are Interior Minister Priti Patel, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove.

Andrea Leadsom, who was replaced by Alok Sharma as business secretary, and former Northern Irish secretary Julian Smith were less happy.