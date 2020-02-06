Advertisement

A woman who obtained Irish citizenship after a 1975 date of birth on her Ethiopian home calendar has not received any judicial orders aimed at obtaining a new 1982 birth certificate on the West Gregorian calendar.

In a letter accompanying her original application for naturalization, the woman stated that there was a seven-year difference between the two calendars.

In judgments this week, the Court of Appeals found that the case had personal identity rights under the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Contrary to the Minister’s arguments, he was authorized to cancel an existing naturalization certificate because of an error and at the same time to issue a new, corrected one.

However, the Minister was also authorized to initiate a review process to revoke certificates under Section 19 of the Irish Citizenship and Nationality Act of 1956, and this process was not unconstitutional or unlawful. The minister had to examine all the submissions the woman wanted to make during this process, it said.

The case concerned a married mother of two who has lived and worked here since 2003 and received a naturalization certificate in 2015.

She said she initially expected the Irish system to prescribe the date of birth of her Ethoipian passport.

In August 2016, when she applied for a driver’s license and car insurance, she said she was concerned about having the 1982 date of birth on her records.

She was represented by Mark Harty SC and Julie Maher BL and initiated legal proceedings after the minister refused to issue a new naturalization certificate with the date of birth in 1982.

The Minister claimed that he was not authorized to change the certificate under the 1956 law and instead initiated the revocation procedure under section 19, on the grounds that he would have to do so if he was told that a certificate provided false identification information have.

The High Court judge, Richard Humphreys, ruled in two cases that the Minister was empowered to issue a new certificate if the certificate contained a material factual error, but was also authorized to use the Section 19 procedure to take.

This is without prejudice to the right of women to highlight matters that would likely be duly weighted and taken into account, including the fact that she has drawn attention to the mistake in the certificate and that there is nothing in her immigration history to indicate abuse of the immigration system, Judge Humphreys said ,

The woman and the minister, represented by Siobhán Stack SC, with Alex Caffrey BL, both appealed the High Court’s findings.

In this week’s appeal court verdict, Justice Minister Brian Murray upheld the High Court’s findings.

He noted that there were “significant unanswered questions” about the date of birth.

The reason and context for the misrepresentation of the date of birth admitted are “clearly relevant” to the question of what the minister would have done if he had known all the facts when the certificate was originally requested.

For these and other reasons, it was “not appropriate” for the woman’s court to issue an order stating her date of birth or to revoke the Minister’s refusal to amend the certificate.

In a consistent ruling, Judge Ann Power stated that the woman herself had pointed out the mistake in the certificate, that it had not been shown that her naturalization was due to deception or factual misrepresentation, and the matter had to be determined by the minister in accordance with the directive become relevant legal procedures.

The judge rejected the Minister’s appeal against the Supreme Court’s ruling that there is a right to personal identity and stated that the state’s recognition of a person’s date of birth was both an unrestricted constitutional right and a matter of Article 8 of the Law on private life European Convention on Human Rights.

