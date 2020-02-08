Advertisement

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been criticized on Twitter for saying that the G.I. A bill that would allow military personnel to go to college for free should apply to everyone.

“Imagine what it would do for our country and the people who live here if we changed the ethos behind the original G.I. Make an invoice and apply it to everyone – by reducing all student debts and making public colleges, universities and vocational schools free of instruction. “💪🏽 https://t.co/P6LNRv6h9w

– Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 7, 2020

Omar’s tweet came along with an article by marine veteran Will Fischer entitled “A Veteran Explains Why We Have A New Version of the G.I. Bill – For Everyone.”

Critics on social media immediately pointed to the cost of “free” education offered by the government, particularly pointing out that veterans often had to serve their country in war to receive that education.

I am a recipient of the GI bill. The GI bill was earned by agreeing to serve my country for six years and to endanger my life as an infantryman in Afghanistan. It was not something that was only given to me without expecting anything in return. Don’t make our victim cheaper with this comparison. pic.twitter.com/4CNspm8gXt

– Chris Manning (@ Manning4USCong) February 7, 2020

The “ethos” means the entire concept of signing a blank check up to and including your life, to be paid to the US government, if you are required to do so, and in return, the government confirms their contract termination with benefits such as the GI Act … this “Ethos” ???

– Dennis Davis (@TheDennisDavis) February 7, 2020

Another user said Omar’s proposal would “probably triple the debt” or “significantly increase taxes for the middle class.”

Probably triple the debt unless you are willing to admit that this will significantly increase taxes for the middle class.

– Chris (@ ctuff2005) February 7, 2020

The author of the article Omar tweeted seemed to have no problem repaying $ 1.5 trillion in student loans and promising everyone a subsidized higher education.

“The results would be astonishing,” wrote Fischer. “For starters, the Levy Institute noted in a 2018 report that student debt relief would increase real GDP by an average of $ 86-108 billion a year, lower unemployment, and home buying potential would increase. “

Subsequently, he endorsed proposals from Omar, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and other right-wing legislators who wanted to make the course free of instruction.

Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MI), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have introduced a law to cancel all students’ debts and reduce tuition fees at public colleges, universities and vocational schools , These laws just make sense – for our society and for our economy – and I strongly support them, ”he continued.

