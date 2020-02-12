Advertisement

BRUSSELS – European lawmakers are expected to approve free trade and investment agreements between the EU and Vietnam that will remove almost all tariffs over the next ten years, despite concerns about the country’s human rights situation.

After an influential parliamentary trade committee last month recommended that the agreements be adopted, lawmakers will cast their vote on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France, during a plenary session.

The EU hopes that the agreement will result in additional exports from Vietnam to the continent of 15 billion euros ($ 16.5 billion US dollars) a year by 2035, with EU exports to Vietnam of more than eight billion euros will increase each year.

Vietnam mainly exports telecommunications equipment, food and clothing to Europe, while the EU’s export list to the Southeast Asian nation includes machinery, transportation, chemicals and agricultural goods.

Geert Bourgeois, the legislator responsible for managing the agreements through parliament, said the agreements also strengthen economic ties with Vietnam in the face of fierce competition between China and the United States.

“We have been negotiating for eight years and it is important that we agree now. If not, Sino-Vietnamese relations are sure to become more important, “he said.

A group of 28 NGOs has asked EU lawmakers to delay their approval of the agreements until Vietnam shows that it is committed to protecting labor and human rights. However, the agreements are largely supported by the three main parliamentary groups.

“We are very concerned about political prisoners and have stressed the importance of human rights to the Vietnamese authorities,” said Bourgeois. “Vietnam is responding positively and from this month a delegation from the European Parliament will monitor the situation. We also agreed.” the establishment of an interparliamentary delegation between the Parliament and the National Assembly of Vietnam. “

After being passed by the legislator, the agreements must be approved by the EU Council and ratified by all 27 member states.

