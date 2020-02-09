Advertisement

Launch teams in Virginia and Florida prepared two high-priority launchers for NASA. One missile delivered cargo to the International Space Station and the other launched a $ 1.5 billion probe from NASA’s European Space Agency into orbit around the Sun. Scientists released their first views of the star’s polar regions.

“It will be the first time that we send out a satellite to take pictures of the poles of the sun and also get the first data of the polar magnetic field,” said Daniel Müller, ESA project scientist at the Mission Solar Orbiter. “We believe that this is really the key to solving the puzzles of the sun’s (11-year) activity cycle.

“We will also monitor the far side of the sun, which we cannot see from Earth, and combine it with data from satellites and ground-based telescopes to get a full 3D view of our star. So the orbiter is really a laboratory . ” We have a suite of 10 sophisticated instruments that we will operate together to track the development of eruptions on the sun from the surface into space to earth. “

An ESA graphic shows how the Solar Orbiter (left) and NASA’s Parker Solar Probe work together to study the sun’s strong magnetic field and the electrically charged solar wind, which has a direct impact on the Earth’s environment.

ESA

The Solar Orbiter mission begins a year and a half after the launch of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft that regularly flies through the overheated outer solar atmosphere (corona) and is exposed to extreme temperatures that preclude the use of cameras with solar radiation.

Instead, Parker’s instruments focus on studying the complex electrical and magnetic fields of the sun, the electrically charged particles that make up the supersonic solar wind, and the mechanisms that heat the corona to millions of degrees.

The Solar Orbiter flies at regular intervals in Mercury’s orbit, within 26 million miles of the sun, and is exposed to temperatures above those of a pizza oven. However, this is not enough to enable cameras and telescopes that look through “peepholes” in the heat shield of the spaceship to capture spectacular views.

Together with four instruments to study the solar wind “we have six telescopes that observe the light of the sun in different areas of the rainbow spectrum,” said Müller. “Two of these are so-called corona points, in which we ourselves block out the light from the sun to reflect the weak emission of the environment around the sun, the so-called corona.

“We also have these sensors, which measure ions in space, for example. The elements on the sun are not only hydrogen and helium, but also the scattering of heavier elements such as iron, oxygen and neon. We measure them on site of the spaceship, we really weigh the particles, but we can also measure the light they emit on the surface, and this gives us a unique opportunity to connect the two. “

If all goes well, the Solar Orbiter and the Parker Solar Probe will simultaneously examine the sun from different angles to reveal some of the star’s deepest secrets.

“It is really a perfect dream marriage in heaven,” said Günther Hasinger, scientific director of the European Space Agency.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket with a $ 1.5 billion probe directed by the European Space Agency is ready for Cape Canaveral blast material. The Solar Orbiter spacecraft will be the first to map the polar regions of the sun directly.

ULA

The Solar Orbiter mission cost approximately $ 1.5 billion, including the Atlas 5 rocket provided by NASA. The U.S. Space Agency also spent approximately $ 70 million on the construction of an instrument and other components of the spacecraft, including a sensor that NASA’s current director of science, Robert Zurbuchen, helped design.

Launching a flagship science mission like the Solar Orbiter would normally be NASA’s focus, but thanks to some minor processing delays, the flight ended on the same day that NASA wanted to launch another mission with important, if less ambitious, goals.

And so on the first Sunday there was a Northrop Grumman Antares 230+ rocket with a Cygnus cargo capsule loaded with 8,000 pounds of crew, spare parts and scientific equipment for the International Space Station. The launch of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Virginia’s east coast was scheduled for 5:39 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

The Antares launched on a southeastern trajectory directly in the station’s orbit plane and were to place the Cygnus spacecraft on a trajectory that would allow it to overtake the laboratory complex early Tuesday.

The commercially developed cargo ship is loaded with more than 2,000 pounds of scientific equipment – including the first scanning electron microscope to be launched – and another 1,700 pounds of crew clothing and other accessories, including two cheeses, fresh fruit, and even sweets for Expedition 62 Commander Oleg Skripochka, Drew Morgan and Jessica Meir.

“We have fresh fruit and vegetables ready for the crew, which is always a treat,” said Ven Feng, manager of NASA’s space station transport office. “This crew in particular had a few sweets to choose from that they wanted. I don’t know if it was Valentine’s Day or just their personal preference.”

At Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, United Launch Alliance engineers prepared an Atlas 5 rocket for the 23:03 launch. Sunday to accelerate the Solar Orbiter spacecraft on an Earth-escaping trajectory and a series of elliptical orbits that put the spacecraft in orbit from Mercury.

To get there, the Solar Orbiter will fly past Venus in late December and use the planet’s gravity to adjust its trajectory. After a second flyby of Venus in August 2021, the spaceship will fly past Earth the following November and start the third of eight planned Venus flybys by September 2030. Scientific observations will start next year.

The Solar Orbiter requires several Venus flybys, using the planet’s gravity to adjust its elliptical orbit and eventually position it to observe the sun’s poles.

ESA

The gravity-assisted flybys ultimately increase the inclination of the probe orbit in relation to the solar equator by around 35 degrees, so that the spacecraft can “see” the polar regions of the star. The first “Polar Pass” is expected in March 2025 when the Solar Orbiter reaches an incline of 17 degrees.

“Solar Orbiter is special because it is really the first mission that tries to connect the sun to the heliosphere and a cause and effect relationship between what is happening on the sun and what we are doing in the near-Earth environment watch, manufacture, “said Müller. “In particular, we want to find out in detail how the solar magnetic field works.

“The only way to find out is to really fly to a height above the sun where we can look at the sun’s poles. And we will for the first time.”

Zurbuchen said in an interview that studying the polar regions of the sun and learning the basic physics of the “magnetic motor of the sun, the so-called dynamo” will lead to improved space weather forecasts and possibly even an early warning of potentially destructive sunlight, flares and coronal mass ejection that can destroy power grids, communication and navigation.

“It’s like your hurricane season,” he said. “There will be a forecast sometime this year that this hurricane season will be nominal, super strong, and so on. It comes from observing sea temperature, currents, and so on. We think the ingredients of the solar cycle. We think if we understand that, we can predict it on a macroscopic level. “

Conclusion: “We would expect that in 10 years we will have a much better understanding of how to predict, model spacecraft, look at the signs and the signature of the sun’s surface in such a way that we can use it to improve models.”

