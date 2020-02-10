Advertisement

SAN DIEGO >> The first confirmed case of a new corona virus has been found in hundreds of people who have been evacuated from China to military bases in the United States, it was reported today.

The adult and three other evacuees were in hospital isolation after showing symptoms of the virus, but on Sunday, federal health officials said they had tested negative and were sent back to basics, where they felt more than 200 people younger than 14-day quarantine.

On Monday morning, however, officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed the county health officials that “further tests have shown that one of the four patients tested positive” for the new corona virus and the person became returned to hospital isolation, UC San Diego Health. said in a statement.

Another evacue from Miramar was also hospitalized for evaluation this afternoon, UC San Diego Health said in a statement.

“Both patients are doing well and have minimal symptoms,” the statement said.

This is the seventh confirmed case of a new corona virus in California and the 13th in the United States.

The person confirmed that the disease arrived in Miramar from Wuhan last Wednesday. That closed city of 11 million is the epicenter of the highly contagious disease, which has killed more than 1,000 people abroad.

Recent chartered flights have sent hundreds of people back to the US. They are being held in quarantine at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

Five evacuated people who were brought to Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento, were admitted to hospital after showing symptoms of the virus, but none of those possible cases were confirmed, the authorities said.

About 200 evacuees at the air force base in March in Southern California would be released from their two-week quarantine on Tuesday.

No symptoms were reported among evacuated people at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio or a training base of Nebraska National Guard in Omaha.

