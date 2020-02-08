Advertisement

Evanna Lynch became famous for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. The role was probably somewhat challenging, although Lynch more than did the job. The struggles she had after her role as Luna can surprise even the most dedicated Harry Potter fan.

How Evanna Lynch got the role of Luna in “Harry Potter”

Evanna Lynch in The Wizarding World by Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

There was certainly a lot of competition. According to a CBBC Newsround report when she was cast, Lynch beat more than 15,000 other teenage girls for the role of Luna. At the time, Lynch himself said it was a “dream come true”.

Advertisement

She was ‘a fan of Harry Potter for years’. According to an interview with the BBC, her mother encouraged her to read the books. Lynch was reluctant at first, but after her mother read her a chapter, she loved it. She was fascinated by the fantasy world that enabled her to “escape from all the boring things of this world that you don’t want to know”, but was also struck by how “normal” all characters are.

Many Harry Potter fans can probably handle Lynch here. While the fantasy world of Harry Potter is intriguing, the characters are all very easy to connect, including Luna himself. Anyone who has ever been teased or out of place can undoubtedly have a relationship with Luna.

Evanna Lynch “struggled to find work” after “Harry Potter”

Evanna Lynch at the first look at the forbidden forest at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

After winning the role of Luna, it seems that the old Harry Potter fan Lynch would be at the top of the world forever. After all, what is better than playing a role in the filming of a story that you love? Unfortunately, expectations and reality are often not the same. According to an interview with Bustle: “[When] the films ended, I really struggled to find work in the beginning.”

The actress says: “It was just weird because we got all this fan mail and all this attention.” However, she felt that the worship she received from Harry Potter fans was “not reflected” in her daily life. According to Lynch, it was “difficult” to deal with such a discrepancy between her Harry Potter life and her post-Potter film life.

“For a while I really missed the validation,” she says, “that you were in a gigantic film series where everything you did was just admired and flooded.”

Lynch “struggled to find self-esteem” after “Potter”

Lynch’s other big fight is still heartbreaking. The actress told Bustle that “she struggled to find self-esteem after the movies.” She felt that she had ‘[her] big break at 14. [Was she] ever able to do anything that will surpass that or will she always live in the shadow of [her] 14-year-old self? “

Her fear is understandable because it would be difficult for each role to top one in Harry Potter. The films were and are a franchise of epic proportions. According to Lynch’s interview with Bustle, she still has problems. However, she is satisfied with the work she does, even though, according to her own recognition, it is “on a much smaller scale.”

She has ‘put her [heart] soul in it’. And that probably means it gives even more satisfaction.

Advertisement