Evelyn Lozada is not done with “Basketball Wives” yet, although another cast member accuses her of being a fan of fanfares – we found out that she is in conversation to return to the reality show.

Sources close to Evelyn report TMZ … VH1 spoke to her about a comeback for the ninth season, but she still has to make a decision because she weighs the pros and cons. We have been told that she can rejoin, but there are several reasons that make her hesitate to sign on the dotted line.

As you know … Evelyn had big beef with her last year Ogom “OG” Chijindu … it became racist and there was even a lawsuit. EL filed a defamation when OG accused her of calling her Castmates terrible things.

AND THERE ARE ..

SHOW YOUR TRUE COLORS YOU RACE BIGOT ..

THEY CALLED CECE “LONG LONG” JACKiE A “COCKROACH” & NOW ME A “MONKEY”

GOD CAN GOOD TO FUTURE YOU ..EVELYN LOZADA .. @ vh1 NOT OK

– i ♥ ️ OG ™ (@iHeartOG) September 11, 2019

@iHeartOG

As we reported, Evelyn said in a suit … It has lost tons of advertising contracts because of the racism allegations and even had to stop security for her and her family.

So there would be a giant elephant in the “BBW” room when Evelyn came back.

They say she’s only slowly signing a deal because she left the show in the past … She has had more time to focus on growing her jewelry and skin care business.

According to our sources, Evelyn is currently trying to find out if the basketball wives paycheck is worth all the drama that will inevitably be associated with it.

